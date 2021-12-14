New homeless shelter preparing to open

After dealing with delays related to COVID-19 and other factors, a date has been set for the opening of a new facility in Mount Airy to better tackle homelessness.
“We just had a meeting last night,” Shepherd’s House Executive Director Jana Elliott said Tuesday of the governing board for the homeless shelter, which decided to schedule a ribbon-cutting event for Jan. 11 to celebrate the major expansion project.
“The goal is to move ourselves, (and) the residents, into the shelter after that ribbon cutting,” Elliott added regarding staff members’ offices and those receiving services.
More details concerning that milestone event are to be released in the coming weeks.
It represents years of planning by Shepherd’s House officials to more effectively meet the growing problem of homelessness in the Mount Airy area, which has included having to turn away those in need because of space limitations. In 2019, for example, this happened to 80% of those seeking assistance, translating into more than 400 people.
The present shelter, which opened in 2003 at 227 Rockford St., is designed to provide temporary emergency housing to 18 people.
Many more will be accommodated at the new facility, located on Spring Street right behind the existing shelter.
“We will have a 64-bed capacity,” said Elliott, who has been serving in the position of Shepherd’s House executive director since last spring — “quite an uptick from where we are now.”
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the expansion project in October 2019 — just before the coronavirus pandemic emerged — and similar to many other facets of society, COVID-19 has affected the construction process for the new facility.
It July, it was reported that the shelter would be open by Oct. 1, but that was undermined by various delays.
“All of the above,” Elliott said of issues such as problems in obtaining certain materials for the project and construction crews not being fully manned at times due to COVID protocols. “One little thing after another.”
Yet shelter officials are pleased with how the project has unfolded overall, Elliott indicated.
“The contractor, he did a great job,” she said of the local J.G. Coram construction firm that has handled the effort.
It is now down to just completing “some finishing touches,” Elliott said.
She also mentioned the granting of a certificate of occupancy by the city of Mount Airy as another preliminary step for the shelter opening.
Along with affecting construction, the COVID-19 crisis has contributed to a homeless problem that already was severe in this region.
In addition to providing temporary housing, Shepherd’s House residents take part in programs designed to help them gain employment and become self-sufficient.
Besides COVID, another factor that extended the construction timetable involved a design-related decision to develop a commercial kitchen at the new site rather than simply a residential one just meeting the needs of shelter occupants.
The commercial kitchen will allow a valuable teaching component to be incorporated into the program, giving residents the opportunity to learn cooking skills that can be translated to workplaces and hopefully end the cycle of homelessness, officials say.
