Funeral home offering Remembrance gathering

December 13, 2021
By Matthew Chapman

Cox-Needham Funeral Home in Pilot Mountain will be hosting the second annual Time of Remembrance Drive Through Event on Friday, Dec. 17.

This event allows for those who have lost loved ones to visit and celebrate the lives of those who have passed.

The staff of the funeral home will be set up outside with a table of hot cocoa and cookies. Everyone who comes will receive these refreshments as well as an ornament with the name or names of those they have lost this past year.

“We want to be respectful while also allowing people to move ahead and have good memories,” says Office Manager Teresa Simpson.

This event used to be inside but because of COVID it has been moved to an outside event for the second year in a row.

“We chose to do a more safe approach because of COVID-19. We originally would do it inside but we wanted to be a bit safer,” said Simpson.

They are hoping to also have carolers at the event.

The event will take place at Cox-Needham Funeral Home, 822 West Main Street, Pilot Mountain.

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Every family will be provided a free ornament and extras will be available for purchase for $12.

RSVP no later than Wednesday, Dec. 15 by calling 336-368-2233 or emailing CoxNeedham@afpfuneral.com