Copeland Elementary holds community helper day

December 13, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Pictured are Veda Boyette, Elijah Duke, Owen Barker, Zoe Beal, Liam Moorefield, Yadelin Cazarez-Rubio, Krimsyn Stanley, and Elizabeth Horton standing with NC State Employees’ Credit Union mascot Fat Cat. (Submitted photo)

<p>Yadelin Cazarez-Rubio tries on a hat worn by lineman working for Surry Yadkin EMC. (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>Standing are Genesis Lachino-Sonato, Bentley Bonham and seated, from left, are Juan David Rayo Duran, Enoch Addington, Daniel Norman, Presley Mayes, Jasmine Alvarado, Ayden Gonzalez, Violet Moore, Zoe Childress, and Lucio Garcia-Hernandez. (Submitted photo)</p>

First grade students at Copeland Elementary recently held a community helper day. Special guests included deputies from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, linemen from Surry Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation, a member from the NC State Employees’ Credit Union, and local farmer Chase Lowe.