Retired teachers busy with projects

December 12, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
Staff Report

Members of the Surry County Retired School Personnel assemble at Cross Creek Country Club for their first meeting in almost two years, due to the pandemic.

COVID-19 caused an interruption in the meeting schedule of a local group, but that has not lessened its resolve to do good things for the community.

Surry County Retired School Personnel (SCRSP) members met recently for the first time in nearly two years due to the pandemic. But the gathering at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy provided a reminder that its activities are very much alive.

And several community causes are benefiting from this.

Each year, for example, the SCRSP sponsors a Red Cross blood drive in September and collects donations for the Salvation Army at Christmas.

And during each of its quarterly meetings normally held, the members donate food items that are distributed to Foothills Food Pantry in Dobson, the Yokefellow food bank in Mount Airy and SEAMS, which provides those services in Pilot Mountain.

In addition, paper products are collected for the Shepherd’s House homeless shelter in Mount Airy.

The Surry County branch of the North Carolina Retired School Personnel organization has about 160 members.

Scholarship program

The SCRSP’s biggest project involves an annual scholarship to help a local student attend college.

“We are very proud of the $1,200 scholarship to Surry Community College and want to spread the word about this scholarship,” Jane Bell, the group’s president, advised.

The 2022 recipient will be selected among applications received from the public high schools in Mount Airy, Surry County and Elkin.

Along with planning to attend SCC, the selection criteria includes character, scholarship, academic promise, financial need, career potential and recommendations.

Applications are available in the counseling offices of the high schools, with March 31, 2022 the submission deadline.