Young arts receives state grant

December 12, 2021 John Peters II Entertainment, News 0
By Matthew Chapman Mount Airy News Intern

Surry Arts Council photo

Local musician Darrius Flowers has received a $5,000 grant for emerging artists from the NC Arts Council.

Executive Director of the Surry Arts Council Tanya B. Jones recommended that Flowers apply for this grant.

Despite not beginning to play music until February 2017, Flowers plays fiddle, guitar, mandolin, banjo, and bass. He also sings and does flat foot dancing.

“God has blessed me with the ability to pick up music quickly. While I’m mainly self-taught, I have had lessons through the TAPS program, and that’s how I got involved with the Surry Arts Council. When workshops became available through the Surry Arts Council, I took lessons from those instructors, and that helped me progress in music,” said Flowers. TAPS is short for the Traditional Arts Programs, a series of free music lessons the council provides to area youth.

Flowers was also the recipient of the Wayne Henderson Scholarship which allowed him to take private lessons from Jim Vipperman, a local musician TAPS teacher.

Flowers has always loved music. It has always been a part of him.

“I already had a love for music. I can’t recall a day where I haven’t listened to music. I can’t say what it was that made me want to start. I just knew I wanted to. There was something in me saying, ‘Let’s try playing the fiddle,’ and as they say, the rest is history,” said Flowers.

Flowers has already played in a variety of different live shows at the age of 18. He’s been playing live on and off for about three years. He plays with many different bands at the Autumn Leaves Festival and has performed at other festivals numerous times. He is also active in his church, playing and singing every Sunday.

“I hope to have my own recording studio for making albums for myself and others and writing my own songs. I also hope to start touring and playing music at locations around the world,” said Flowers.

This grant was given because of Flowers’ musical prowess, but Flowers is thankful for the Surry Arts Council helping him discover it.

“I am thankful the arts council reaches out to young people to learn how to play and carry on local traditional music. They also help young people to realize their dreams and are willing to help and to encourage them along the way,” said Flowers.

Applying for this grant was not an easy task for Flowers as he had to go through multiple stages and meet multiple different requirements.

“I submitted three different songs that I recorded. On one of those songs, I played all five instruments mentioned above, and sang lead and backup vocals,” said Flowers. “I had to respond to a lengthy questionnaire that detailed my music background and future goals. I was awarded the grant to help develop my songwriting and music production abilities.”

Flowers hopes to start his own recording studio with the money he received for the grant and one day his own radio station.

He continues to be a big part of the Surry Arts Council as well as continuing to play and make music.

“I would like to personally thank the TAPS program and everything they’ve done for me. I wish more kids would take advantage of the wonderful opportunities that the Surry Arts Council provides,” said Flowers.