Dental office gives toys, gift bags to Toys for Tots

December 12, 2021 John Peters II Business, News 0

Members of the Dentistry with Heart! team along with representatives from Toys for Tots, pose with some of the toys and dental gift bags at the office of Dr. John L. Gravitte. From left are Greta Fariss, Phyllis Towe, Darla Hodges, Dr. John L. Gravitte, Jane Tesh and Debbie King, Kelly Martin and Ismael Villalba. (Submitted photo)

<p>Pictured with one of the boxes filled with toys are, from left, Darla Hodges, Bob (a Toys for Tots volunteer) and Kelly Martin. (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>Boxes showing the toys collected. (Submitted photo)</p>

The staff at Dr. John L. Gravitte, DDS, recently donated several boxes of toys the folks there had collected for the annual Toys for Tots campaign.

And the staff there added something new to the Toys for Tots campaign — dental gift bags filled with dental hygeine products such as brushes, toothpaste, floss, and other items, customized by age.

Overall, the staff filled three large boxes with toys and included nearly 400 dental gift bags.