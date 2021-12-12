Marriages

December 12, 2021 Mount Airy News

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Nathaniel Edward Murphy, 30, of Surry County to Sabra Linda Ann Lowe, 30, of Surry County.

– Kenneth Alex Pack, 30, of Patrick County, Virginia, to Sarah Beth Franklin, 21, of Surry County.

– Kelsey Gabriel Banks, 46, of Forsyth County to Alice Virginia Cockerham, 45, of Surry County.

– Abraham Mojica Arredondo, 45, of Surry County to Martha Idalia Meja Acosta, 53, of Surry County.

– Armando Guarneros Garcia Sr., 36, of Surry County to Laura Alicia Pena Martinez, 50, of Surry County.

– Ethan Phillip Bryant, 19, of Surry County to Tess Snow Harbour, 20, of Forsyth County.

– Ivan Shawn Wilson, 49, Wilkes County to Lisa Gail Goad, 56, of Surry County.

– Ruben Garcia Arellano Jr., 24, of Patrick County to Abbagail Grace McCann, 22, of Surry County.

– Sparrell Jack Akers Jr., 60, of Wythe County to Tammy Michelle Taylor, 50, of Surry County.

– Reese Bryant Savoie, 60, of Surry County to Marie Busick Paynter, 53, of Surry County.