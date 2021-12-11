‘Nutcracker’ entertains hundreds

A few young fans enjoy getting their photos snapped with The Nutcracker.

This young lady is all smiles with the Nutcracker.

A few more youngsters enjoy getting their picture shot with The Nutcracker.

The Ballet for Young Audiences performed The Nutcracker for more than 500 fans at The Andy Griffith Playhouse, followed by 750 students from area schools who were bused in to a second show.

Local children were among those performing The Nutcracker.

PHOTOS – Guests of all ages enjoyed photographs with “The Nutcracker” who was seated at the front of the Andy Griffith Playhouse prior to performances on Sunday afternoon.

SURRY ARTS COUNCIL dance students danced with the company during selected scenes.

Santa is usually the big Kahuna when it comes to kids wanting to visit with and have a photo taken during the holidays, but recently the jolly old elf had a run for his money.

Guests of all ages were excited to have their pictures snapped with the Nutcracker on Dec. 5, when the Ballet for Young Audiences was onhand to perform the holiday favorite. Before the show, The Nutcracker himself spent some time in the lobby, visiting with folks and letting them get pictures.

More than 500 people turned out for the show at the Andy Griffith Playhouse. An additional 750 students from around Surry County were bused to shows on Monday.

“This was the first time that school students had bused to the Andy Griffith Playhouse since the pandemic and it was great to see buses filling the parking lot and students filling the auditorium,” said Tanya Jones, executive director of the arts council.