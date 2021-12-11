James Easter, singer, songwriter, musician, succumbs

James Easter, center, poses with former Mount Airy Mayor Deborah Cochran and current Mayor Ron Niland, who presented Easter with a key to the city in May during the Easter Brothers Mural dedication. (Tom Joyce | Mount Airy News)
James, Edd and Russell Easter are seen from a cover photo from a 2004 softcover book that Edd’s wife and James put together.
Nearly seven decades ago, a young James Easter was sharpening a knife when the sharpening wheel broke, pieces of the wheel flying apart — one piercing his chest.
Easter believed he was about to die, prompting him to promise God he would mend his rowdy ways and follow the straight and narrow if he could survive.
Survive he did — and that set James and his brothers, Simon and Edd — on a 64-year gospel music career which made the trio a household name throughout much of the country.
James Easter, the last surviving member of the trio, passed away late Friday night, less than two weeks after being hospitalized with COVID-19. He was born April 24, 1933.
He was the second of three siblings that made up the group known as The Easter Brothers. The three, who were all born and raised in Mount Airy, ended up getting together as a music group in Danville, Virginia, where they had moved to work in the Dan River Cotton Mill.
Before the trio turned their lives over to God, they had, what one might call an unruly background, with more than their share of troubles. James was even arrested, ending up with a 15-year prison sentence. After serving five years he was released, but continued on in his rough ways until the sharpening wheel accident.
He kept that promise to God, joining with his brothers to form what became The Easter Brothers in 1953. Early on, with a number of other musicians and singers coming in and out of the group, they were known as the Green Valley Quartet, but they eventually became known as just The Easter Brothers.
The three recorded a few singles, then albums, gaining a following while continuing to work full-time jobs until 1979, when they decided to pursue music full-time. By then, the trio had a regular program on WPAQ in Mount Airy, and their performance schedule eventually took them to the Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, the Smithsonian Institution and Sydney Opera House.
Still, it was an arduous career choice, with the three having to spend much time traveling to spread their music and continue building a following.
“A lot of people didn’t know we were born and raised in Mount Airy because we stayed gone all the time,” Easter said in May during a dedication of the Easter Bothers Mural painted on the side of a building in the Jack A. Loftis Plaza in Mount Airy.
“It’s an honor that the town of Mount Airy would let us do this today,” he said at the time of the dedication.
The trio wrote and performed more than 400 songs over their career, and many of their children and grandchildren have gone on to careers in gospel, blue grass, and western music, including the husband and wife group Jeff and Sheri Easter. Jeff is James’ son.
In addition to a wide fan following, The Easter Brothers were recognized by their peers in the music industry. The trio was twice named Gospel Bluegrass Band of the Year by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America; two times were chosen as Traditional Bluegrass Band of the Year; in 2001 the band’s CD “Heart and Soul” was nominated for a Dove Award from the Gospel Music Academy; and a year later the group won Bluegrass Song of the Year for “Thank You Lord for Your Blessings on Me.”
The youngest of the three, Edd, died in 2019 at age 85, while the eldest, Russell, died in autumn of 2020 at age 90.