COVID cases following familiar pattern

When looking at the North Carolina raw data and comparing Surry County to its neighbors, the truth of the matter stands out: with COVID-19 no one is out of the woods yet.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, has been posting regular updates online with a wealth of data on the pandemic including hospitalization rates and vaccination numbers.
Analysis of the numbers shows patterns that repeat such as the two-week lag after social gatherings. Roughly two weeks after Halloween and then again following Thanksgiving, the COVID numbers for this area took a turn for the worse.
The Surry County average daily COVID infection rate for the week before Halloween was 15 a day before cresting at a plateau about two weeks after of 32 cases per day.
That post Halloween bump was mirrored again after Thanksgiving. Beginning that following Monday, the daily infection rate shot up to 51 in one day, Surry County has only fallen below 20 once since. The state saw 4,274 on that Monday compared to 1,592 the day before suggesting there may have been an increase in exposure across demographics and counties that happen around the same time.
When state health department posted data on its dashboard Friday, it represented the end of the lag and nebulous 14-day incubation period for the period following Thanksgiving. The averages shown in that span following the holiday were the same at just over 32 cases per day.
Northern Regional Hospital reports their number of COVID cases has continued to be steady averaging 25 in the hospital daily, but they have seen an increase in the overall positivity rate. The Surry County 14-day positive rate is 10.8%, a number that is dwarfed by Yadkin County’s 15% or Stokes County’s 15.4%. While lower than the positivity rate last reported here, a small uptick in the 14 day trend was seen in the most recent update.
“The ICU and step-down unit are both full, with nine COVID patients between the two units,” Robin Hodgin, Senior vice president of patient services and chief nursing officer of Northern Hospital said. “The remainder of COVID patients are on our medical surgical units.” She also estimated the unvaccinated patient count at 77%.
Hodgin said there have been a sparse number of influenza cases presenting at this time. However, hospital bed space remains an issue across the area with some hospitals not able to accept patient transfers due to lack of available beds. Northern Hospital continues to have restrictions in place on visitation.
In a look across the area Alleghany County is standing out for the wrong reasons. In the past week the county has seen 682 new COVID cases and 1,086 new cases of the virus in the past two weeks. Surry County registered 712, Yadkin County 884 and for comparison Forsyth County had 396 with their much larger population base in the same two-week period.
Vaccination rates for Surry County remain below both state and national averages in all categories. The most vulnerable population, those 65 and older, show the highest rate of vaccination with 83% of those in Surry showing fully vaccinated. Across all age groups, the percentage of those having received their first vaccination dose is 53% and 49% having completed their vaccination regimen.
The rates of vaccination are climbing in all age groups across the state. There was a spike in statewide vaccinations that saw first dose shots outpacing second dose shots for the first time in months in late October. Increased vaccination rates at that time were due to the authorization of Pfizer vaccine for children 5 – 11 years of age. When that vaccination age group became available, many North Carolina families took advantage of the opportunity to improve protections.
Pfizer also late last week received authorization for their booster shots to be administered to those eligible and 16 and 17 years old. The Pfizer booster is the only one currently authorized for persons in that age group. Nationally, 25% of those eligible have received a booster according the NCDHHS, with more than 50% of seniors having gotten their booster dose.
The outgoing head of the state’s response to the pandemic was an early proponent of vaccinations for children, including her own. “Getting your teen a COVID-19 booster shot will help strengthen and extend their protection against the COVID-19 virus and especially from new variants,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I encourage everyone ages 16 and older to get their booster as we head into the holiday season.”
Immunizations and boosters remain the best option for the population at large to combat the COVID-19 virus. Beginning a course of vaccination now will not, unfortunately, yield immunization before Christmas Day. With the next round of gatherings and celebrations, the CDC had restated their own holiday wish list for the public consisting of the following tips:
· Get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can. Find a vaccine.
· Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect yourself and others.
· Stay 6 feet apart from others who don’t live with you.
· Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
· Test to prevent spread to others.
· Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.