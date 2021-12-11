Local youth takes part in national leadership forum

This past summer, Carr Norris from Pilot Mountain joined elementary school students from across the state to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM, taking place in Greensboro.
NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom. Carr was nominated by his third grade teacher, Denise Phillips of Pilot Mountain Elementary School. He was unable to attend during the summer of 2020 due to COVID-19. However, he was able to shift his session to the summer of 2021.
In addition to his studies at school, Carr is also passionate about piano and plays soccer during the spring and fall seasons. He is active in his church and is always looking for an opportunity to help others and gain responsibility. He has also successfully operated a trash and recycling route for more than two years for city residents that live near him. Even though he is young, he has dreams of working in the field of computer science. When Carr was told of this opportunity, he decided to ask for help with funding for the program. Due to the generosity of many businesses, family, and friends he was able to make it happen.
Carr was able to join other young students from around the country in intensive, engaging, hands-on workshops that focused on self management, time management, communication, collaboration, and goal setting.
Carr explored three STEM career pathways: Medicine, Engineering, and CSI (Crime Scene Investigation). A few of the activities he was able to do were build and program a robot, dissect a calf’s heart, create a model lung, diagnose snakebites, learn emergency first aid, blood drop analysis and replication, fingerprint analysis, and building bridges.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I was excited for Carr Norris to meet, work, and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas of Envision.
“Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow,” Carr said. “Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At NYLF Pathways to STEM, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in the classroom while gaining exposure to STEM fields and concepts. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success,” he said.
For more than 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with more than 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways.