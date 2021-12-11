Power outage strikes Pilot Mountain

December 11, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Electric service restored to most after 3 hours

Many Pilot Mountain businesses had to close temporarily Saturday morning because of a power outage affecting roughly 3,000 Duke Energy residential and business customers in the area.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage, though Duke Energy said around 3,000 customers were affected. While the company said it hoped electric service would be back on by 4 p.m. Saturday, most customers had their power restored by 1 p.m., about three hours after the outage. At that time, about 20 or so customers around the town were still without power.

Some individuals reported cell phone outages as well, although it was not clear how widespread that was.