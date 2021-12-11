Members appointed to lead tourism efforts

December 11, 2021
New members have been appointed to a local group that plays a key role in one of the most important industries locally — tourism.

That recent action involving the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority (TDA) stemmed from two of its members, Jennie Lowry and Nick Patel, being ineligible for reappointment under term limits in place for the group.

During a Dec. 2 meeting of the city council, Chad Tidd and Jatin Patel were appointed to replace them, with Commissioner Joe Zalescik also named to join the group as a representative of the municipality.

The TDA is made up of people from various sectors of the local tourism industry with experience or other involvement in its promotion.

Established by the N.C. General Assembly, the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority decides how to spend occupancy revenues generated at local lodging establishments in promoting travel and tourism in the city.

It also is part of the Tourism Partnership of Surry County, which manages a countywide marketing program.

The Mount Airy group has eight members in all, six of whom are limited to two consecutive terms. Two more are representatives of the city government, including Commissioner Zalescik and Mount Airy Finance Director Pam Stone, who serve one-year terms. Stone is a non-voting member.

Chad Tidd, who is associated with Chick-fil-A in Mount Airy, served on the tourism board in the past, as did Jatin Patel. The latter dropped off due to the term limit rule, while Tidd resigned outright.

Both Jatin and Nick Patel represent Category 1 of the TDA membership component, which includes an owner/operator of taxable tourist accommodations in the city.

Tidd and Jatin Patel each were appointed by the city council to three-year terms that will expire on Jan. 15, 2025.

Zalescik and Stone both will serve a one-year term ending on Jan. 15, 2023.

“Thanks for the appointment,” Zalescik said during the recent commissioners meeting when the TDA membership actions were approved.

“I’m honored to serve on that committee,” added Zalescik, who owns a business called Station 1978 Firehouse Peanuts.

He had been appointed as a commissioner by members of the city board on Sept. 16 to fill its vacant at-large seat.

