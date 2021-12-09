Local man wins $100,000 lottery prize

December 9, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

Just in time for Christmas, a Mount Airy man has been gifted with a nice sum of money — not via Santa, but the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Mitchell Urquiza said earlier this week he was still in shock after a $20 scratch-off ticket turned into a $100,000 win.

The 31-year-old deliveryman had stopped at the Quick Stop store on North Franklin Road in Mount Airy to buy his ticket for the Grand Money lottery game.

Urquiza told personnel at the state lottery office in Raleigh that he didn’t scratch the ticket right away because he likes to take his time and try his luck throughout the day instead of revealing the outcome all at once.

“I really didn’t believe it at first,” Urquiza said of the prize eventually resulting. “I kept thinking it must be a mistake.”

Once he realized he was a big winner, Urquiza said he called his wife to tell her what happened.

“She didn’t believe it, either,” Urquiza advised lottery representatives. “She told me to come home so she could make sure I was reading it right.”

Urquiza arrived at the lottery headquarters on Tuesday to collect his prize. Due to required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,756.

After using his winnings to pay off some bills, Urquiza said he wants to help several family members and possibly buy a house for his wife and two children.

The Grand Money game he participated in had been launched in September with four top prizes of $2 million and six $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and three of $100,000 remain to be claimed.

Urquiza’s good fortune with the lottery represents the first reported major sum won in the local area since a Cana, Virginia, woman bought a ticket for the $1,000,000 Bankroll game in June at the Speedway convenience store on Rockford Street here.

She won a million dollars, but opted for a lump sum payout of $600,000 and took home $424,503 after federal and state tax withholdings.