Randleman files for Senate run

After a four-year absence from elected office, Republican Shirley Randleman is seeking to return to the North Carolina Senate.

Randleman filed for the newly created Senate District 36 on Tuesday, and announced plans to seek the office. The seat includes parts or all of Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin and Alexander counties.

The long-time Republican touched on themes familiar to conservatives as her top priorities.

“School safety is a top priority and we must demand an end to the indoctrination of our most precious resource, our children, including the teaching of ‘Critical Race Theory,’” she said in a statement announcing her candidacy. “I have taken a strong stand for the unborn and have worked to enact various pro-life legislation. With the Supreme Court considering possible overturn of Roe v. Wade, strong and experienced leadership will be necessary to address North Carolina’s predated abortion law.

“I wholeheartedly support the Second Amendment to our Constitution having sponsored The Castle Doctrine which is law in North Carolina,” she continued. “This legislation protects our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms enabling us to protect ourselves, our families, and our properties. The Second Amendment continues to be under attack and legislators must be proactive, not reactive.”

The “Castle Doctrine” means a person has the legal right to defend oneself with deadly force in the person’s home, vehicle or workplace without having a duty to attempt to retreat first. In states that do not recognize the doctrine, legally a person must attempt to retreat before using deadly force.

Randleman spent six years in the state senate. She was first appointed to the post when former senator Don East died less than two weeks before his 2012 re-election. The weekend before the election, the GOP placed Randleman on the ticket in place of East.

She easily won re-election two times after that, until 2018, when redistricting grouped her and GOP Incumbent Deanna Ballard in the same, newly created 45th senate district. Ballard won the primary that spring and went on to win the senate seat.

While Randleman lost that primary, she was still popular among Wilkes County and Surry County voters, easily outdistancing Ballard in the primary vote in those two counties. Her advantage in her home area, however, was not enough to overcome Ballard’s advantages in her home area of Watauga County and nearby Ashe and Alleghany counties.

Prior to her time in the Senate, Randleman served four years in the North Carolina House of Representative. Before that, she was the long-time Clerk of Court in Wilkes County.

Randleman, in making her announcement this week, also touched on the needs of senior citizens, pandemic recovery, and other issues she considers a high priority.

“Our seniors are experiencing tough times and I have worked to ensure that their Social Security benefits are not taxed by North Carolina,” she said. “Also, I sponsored and enacted elder abuse laws to prosecute those who would take advantage of our seniors….

“We must continue our efforts to restore our post-pandemic economy. Jobs are available and we need to get people back to work. Infrastructure needs are critical for economic development and the creation and retention of jobs. Agribusiness is important to our state and county and we must support and protect our farmers with legislation like The Right to Farm legislation which I helped pass with Sen. Brent Jackson.

“We must support and do those things necessary to help our public safety officers and medical personnel. We owe a debt of gratitude to our veterans and those currently serving in our Armed Forces. We created The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs but, more needs done at the state and federal level.

“Drugs and substance abuse is a problem in all communities destroying our families and communities. I was able to obtain $1.4 million from The General Assembly for a facility based crisis center which has been completed and opened in Wilkes County to meet the mental health and substance abuse needs in Wilkes and surrounding counties.”

“During these difficult times, it was an honor for me to serve in The North Carolina State Senate. It is an awesome responsibility and one which I did not take lightly. Creating opportunities for working families, job creation and higher wages are of great importance to me as I work to make government more efficient.”

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8. If there is more than one candidate for the GOP nomination for the seat, a primary will be held on March 8. As of Tuesday evening, no one else had filed for or announced a bid for the 36th District Senate seat.