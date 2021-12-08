Vaccine for children presentation set

Surry County residents will have a chance next week to learn more about COVID-19 vaccines for children when the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center will be partnering with the NC Department of Health and Human Services for a live Zoom event on the subject.

“Understanding COVID-19 and Vaccinating Your Kids” will be live on Monday, Dec. 13, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

“Like millions of adults and teens, children ages 5-11 can now receive a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” the health and nutrition center said in announcing the Zoom meeting. “The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a lower dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children in this age group, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend all children 5-11 get the vaccine to protect against serious illness and help keep them healthy.”

Surry County Health and Nutrition Center’s Medical Director Dr. John Morrow will be hosting the virtual presentation that will give residents an additional opportunity to learn more details about the recently authorized Pfizer vaccine for children (ages 5-11), as well as current medical guidance. This interactive presentation will also provide a chance for viewers to have their questions answered about vaccines for children, teens, and adults using the best science available.

“We are so excited to offer this presentation to Surry County parents as they are faced with making the decision to vaccinate their children,” said Surry County Health Director Samantha Ange. “This is a unique opportunity to dive deeper into the science and data that prove the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine for all ages.”

To register for this webinar, visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__uSOAYjKS7-cQSjY8oJZGw .

For more information call at (336) 401-8400 or visit the health center’s Facebook page.