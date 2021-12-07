Invest in schools now to save later

An example of the before classroom, Powell noted the exposed pipes and dated feel of the classroom. After renovation classrooms will no longer have the exposed duct work or water pipes. New windows will add to the efficiency of the building and comfort for everyone inside.

With candidate filing now open, anyone with the ability to read a crystal ball to tell the future may want to consider a run for county commissioner. With that clairvoyance in hand, the best decisions could be made on when to start the planning, design, and implementation of the next round of school renovations – and with each passing year the price tag is skyrocketing.

At Monday night’s Surry County Board of Commissioners meeting, Bill Powell of LT Consulting gave the board an update on the round of school renovations that is nearing completion. With work now complete on Dobson, Franklin and Mountain View elementary schools and the massive project in Elkin also underway, the board heard and saw before and after photos of a sampling of the renovation work.

This phase began in 2014 with the assessment of the county’s needs, and architects then started their designs in 2018. Bids went out in 2019 for the HVAC projects in Mount Airy and the three elementary projects. This may seem like a long time, but Powell told the commissioners in his experience, “It takes five years to locate, find, and figure out the right thing to do.”

When factoring in normal planning timelines and then also considering the pandemic, Powell said that the fact these projects are as far along as they are is testament to all parties involved. “This has been a long, dedicated process, and everyone needs to be commended,” including the staff and students who have been impacted.

These major projects, the elementary schools and the ADA compliance issues regarding Elkin and its gymnasium have a hefty price tag. Already the three elementary school projects totaled more than $25 million, and Elkin budgeted at over $11 million.

Taking care of these projects before things totally fall apart is key. Powell made comment to the board that while the exterior of older 1960s schools may still be structurally sound, the interior fixtures, windows, plumbing, wiring, floors, and ceilings are reaching their end of life.

The completed schools such as Franklin from this phase had some deferred maintenance costs added in – meaning they will not be back in line needing a new roof five years from now, instead dealing with it now. A tad bit of financial planning on the front end “saves the schools and the taxpayers money.”

From the photos in the presentation, the work on the three schools is breathtaking. Before and after shots from Dobson, Mountain View and Franklin might make heads spin. Some classrooms were gutted completely, “Everything is gone – the wind blows through,” Powell said of classrooms that tumbleweeds could roll through. Classes that had exposed water pipes and old windows are now bright, clean, and modern spaces for learning.

Franklin Elementary got a new gym floor and pick up/drop off area, while Mountain Park turned a field into a new classroom building and got its own covered drop off area. Dobson got a two-story classroom building that means theirs is now a “complete internal campus,” according to Powell.

Cafeteria kitchen areas were built that hid exposed duct work and wiring that had been over the kitchen staffs’ heads. Schools also had new enclosed walkways built reducing outdoor time in between classes for kids, and new secure entry ways into school offices to protect everyone on campus.

Bathrooms badly out of date 30 years ago were dealt with their “rotten and expired” pipes under the floor torn out and brought up to code. Vestiges of decades past were on display as Powell pointed out the bathroom walls with “one of the colors that we all know from the 1950s. We’ve got avocado, we’ve got harvest gold,” he chuckled. Of no laughing matter is the simple fact the Americans with Disabilities Act did not exist when these bathrooms were designed, and they therefore are not useful to a 21st century school.

It is these ADA compliance issues that face Elkin in what Powell called, “A tough project that took us a little while to get right.” Elkin needs a three-elevator system that has been designed to cover seven levels, and 72 feet of elevation to move students from one gymnasium level to another, and to allow access to new ADA and Title IX compliant locker rooms.

The design and coordination of such a project can be hard to imagine until Powell showed elevation photos that illustrated the sheer magnitude of the operation. Powell gave credit to Vannoy Construction, the contractor managing the Elkin project, for making suggestions on “easier constructability” on the project that have lowered expected costs. Elkin’s project is underway, currently under budget and with a projected completion date in the fall of 2023.

The commissioners peppered Powell with questions on funding the next round of renovations. Commissioner Van Tucker asked about the three high schools and what the costs may be for the work that will be needed. “In 2014 when we talked about this, we said maybe 20-25 million each. Now we’re talking about 40-plus million each,” Powell said.

When asked to project what these costs might be in the future, the reply was simple: “In what year? Those building are old. That is a huge thing coming down the chute,” he said. Waiting to start planning will not improve the situation or the costs, with Powell advising, “Five years from now forty million is going to be fifty to sixty each.”

Digesting that number for a moment, Tucker restated, “That’s why I wanted you to address it tonight for this board again and for public consumption. All the more reason why we need to be very cautious on this board and prudent in how we do spend the monies we have available. We have future needs.”