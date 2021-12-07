Live Nativity paired with food drive

By Matthew Chapman Mount Airy News Intern

Central United Methodist Church will be hosting “White Christmas” this year. “White Christmas” is a drive-through live nativity program where the church will be collecting non-perishable food items for Yokefellow Ministries Food Pantry.

All items of food are asked to be wrapped in white, hence the name “White Christmas.”

“This is an adaptation of a tradition at Central UMC that began in the 1960s,” said Rev. Daniel V. Miller, senior pastor at Central United Methodist Church. “The children reenacted the Nativity Story, in costume, during a special worship service in the church sanctuary.”

When this service ended, the congregation would come to the alter and leave food items wrapped in white paper.

“These canned food items were given as gifts to Jesus and then given to local food banks in Jesus’ honor,” said Miller.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things had to be changed as there could be no large gatherings in enclosed areas. Kisha Sipe, the director of children’s ministries, modified the event to be a drive through.

When arriving to the event, viewers will park and turn their headlights off. They will each be given a program which has the narration of the live Nativity printed inside.

“We also provided QR codes for those who wanted to listen to an audio recording inside their cars. Those without ‘smart phones’ were offered CDs,” said Miller.

This live nativity consists of several different “stations.” These stations included angels, shepherds, the Holy Family, and the wisemen.

“At each station, participants would stop and listen to, or read, the narration of the birth of Jesus Christ,” said Miller.

This event will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 at Central United Methodist Church.

The event is free but organizers ask that you bring a non-perishable food item wrapped in white.

“We look forward to sharing the story of Jesus’ birth with the community and sharing the gifts brought in honor of Jesus’ birthday with people in the community suffering from food insecurity,” said Miller.