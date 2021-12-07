Riders in the Sky on stage in Mount Airy

October 21, 2021
The Surry Arts Council will be presenting “The Wizard of Oz,” Directed by Madeline Matanick, this weekend.
“This production is dedicated in loving memory to Betty Lynn, Mount Airy’s Kansas City girl who clicked her heels and followed her rainbow to Hollywood, Mayberry, and Mount Airy,” the arts council said of the production. Lynn, known across the nation as Thelma Lou from The Andy Griffith Show, died on Saturday
The play will open on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Andy Griffith Playhouse. Additional shows will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and the final show will be on Sunday at 3 p.m. This beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, has been entertaining audiences for generations.
When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy and her dog Toto are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz. There they follow the yellow brick road towards the Emerald City to meet The Wizard, and along the way meet the Scarecrow, who needs a brain, the Tinman, who’s missing his heart, and the Cowardly Lion, who’s in search of courage. Together they meet The Wizard, who tasks the group with bringing him the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West, in order to earn his help and send Dorothy back home to Kansas.
The production features the classic songs, such as “Over the Rainbow,” “Munchkinland (Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead),” “If I Only Had A Brain/Heart/The Nerve,” “We’re Off To See The Wizard (Follow The Yellow Brick Road),” “The Jitterbug,” and “The Merry Old Land of Oz.”
The production stars Cassidy Mills as Dorothy Gale, Aspen Jackson as Glinda/Aunt Em, Tom Beckom as Uncle Henry, Scott Carpenter as the Scarecrow/Hunk, David Timm as the Tinman/Hickory, Katelyn Gomez as the Cowardly Lion/Zelda, Amanda Barnard as the Wicked Witch of the West/Almira Gultch, and David Nielsen as The Wizard of Oz/Professor Marvel, with Jason Hoerter as the Winkie General, Corey Barr as Nikko, and Miss Mac Banfield as Toto.
Supporting the principal cast are Munchkins Alek Riggs, Anne Rachel Sheppard, Atticus Hawks, Brooke Nichols, Carleigh Jo Mills, Chloe Vinson, Claire Youell, Elijah Garcia, Ellie Kniskern, Isabell Hoerter, Jackie Delacruz, Juliet Barnard, Kaitlyn Holladay, Maddie Youell, Maggie Wallace, MaKenna Holladay, Makenna Wall, Morgan Shipley, Noelle Snow, and Remi DeVore, along with Winkies Cooper Mauck, Gregory Matthews, Maddie Youell, Noah Wilkes, and Thomas Holladay, Crows Casey Mitchell, Corey Barr, Django Burgess, and Walker York, Trees Ashley Mills, Molly Easter, Raegan Amos, and Tess Ramey, and Flying Monkeys Alek Riggs, Carleigh Jo Mills, Isabell Hoerter, and Juliet Barnard.
Acting as Ozians/ Poppies/ Ensemble are Abigail Gerber, Anne Rachel Sheppard, Ashley Mills, Ava Chrismon, Carline Williams, Casey Mitchell, Charlotte Banfield, Cooper Mauck, Corey Barr, Django Burgess, Elle Pomeroy, Emily Jones, Gregory Matthews, Hannah Hiatt, Jackie Delacruz, Jason Hoerter, Julia-Ann Banfield, Juliet Barnard, Kaitlyn Holladay, Kinston Nichols, LillyRuth Beck, Maddie Youell, Mae Danley, Michael Senter, Molly Easter, Morgan Shipley, Noah Wilkes, Raegan Amos, Remi DeVore, Sierra Nichols, Tess Ramey, Thomas Holladay, Walker York, and Zinnia Burgess.
Serving on the production team is Director Madeline Matanick, Music Director Jane Tesh, Technical Director and Choreographer Tyler Matanick, Stage Manager Emily Mauck, Assistant Stage Manager Melissa Venable, Assistant Director Jordan Dover, Dance Captains Julia-Ann Banfield and LillyRuth Beck, Lighting Designer Paul Denny, Props Master Katy Denny, Makeup Designer Susan Lawrence, Lighting Operator Patrick MacDaniel, and Backstage Hand Max Barnard, with Sound Effects by Chad Barnard at Falling Trees Recording Studio, and Costuming by Amanda Barnard, Madeline Matanick, and Shelby Coleman.
The Pit Orchestra consists of Jane Tesh and Teresa Martin on keyboard, Darrell Beck as conductor, Brady Reed on percussion, Pam Parker on flute, and Bobby Heller on clarinet/saxophone.
Masks are required for all audience members. For tickets or other information on the show, visit www.surryarts.org or call the Surry Arts Council at 336-786-7998.