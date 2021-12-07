Riders in the Sky on stage in Mount Airy

December 7, 2021 John Peters II Arts, News 0

Riders in the Sky will be at the Historic Earle Theatre Saturday evening. (Submitted photo)

Longtime western music group Riders In The Sky will be making its Mount Airy debut on Saturday.

The multi-Grammy Award winning, Grand Ole Opry members will perform for the first time at the Historic Earle Theatre on Main Street, in a concert set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Riders In The Sky’s presentation of “Christmas the Cowboy Way” blends a festive mix of western music classics, traditional Christmas music, and Riders’ original yuletide carols in a holiday show aimed at delighting all ages.

“They will even invite the audience to join them in singing a couple of traditional holiday classics,” the Surry Arts Council said in announcing the show. “And all this yuletide charm is augmented with the classic, western favorites Riders have been singing for 30 years. This is a truly a show that will delight all ages.”

Riders In The Sky has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 30 years, recorded 37 studio albums, performed in all 50 states, and performed in 13 different countries. Some may remember their appearances on shows such as Hee Haw, and more recently, the group recorded music with Disney/Pixar, including the theme-song “Woody’s Roundup” from the film Toy Story 2.

Ticket prices range from $35 – $65, and can be purchased online at www.surryarts.org, at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford St, by phone at 336-786-7998, or at the door one hour before the show.