Meadowview Magnet hosts astronomy night

December 6, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Erik Cabrera and seventh grade science teacher Caleb Whitaker check out what celestial bodies are on view during a recent evening. (Submitted photo)

<p>Director of Digital Learning Lucas Gillespie talks with Sid Sutphin and Parker Slate. (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>Paul Clark’s Earth and Environmental students, from left, include Ridge Reeves, Jon David Knopf, Sid Sutphin, Paul Clark, Violet Morgan, Meghan Gunter, Colton Moore, Alexis Vanhoy, and Ani Hughes (Submitted photo)</p>

Meadowview Magnet Middle invited eighth grade students in Paul Clark’s Earth and Environmental class, along with student families, to an astronomy night on Nov. 9.

Jeff Edwards, science and STEM coordinator, Lucas Gillespie, digital learning director, and Clark, eighth grade science teacher at Meadowview Magnet, worked to organize the event.

Students, families, and staffwere able to view Venus, Saturn’s rings, and craters on the moon.