Book Smarts

New releases available at the Mount Airy Public Library:
Fiction
Someone Perfect – Mary Balogh
Autopsy – Patricia Cornwell
The Midnight Lock – Jeffrey Deaver
The Christmas Promise – Richard Paul Evans
Infinite – Brian Freeman
Go Tell the Bees I Am Gone – Diana Gabaldon
Fear No Evil – James Patterson
Wish You Were Here – Jodi Picoult
The Becoming – Nora Roberts
Flying Angels – Danielle Steel
Large Print Fiction
Over My Dead Body – Jeffrey Archer
Femlandia – Christina Dalcher
Non-Fiction
101 Law Forms for Personal Use
Zen and the Art of Saving the Planet – Thich Nhat Hanh
Biography
A Carnival of Snackery – David Sedaris
***
The library story times are open for anyone who would like to come in and join us. Masks are recommended if you have not been vaccinated. Mondays at 4 p.m. Bilingual storytime for children — listen to a story in English and Spanish); Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Book Babies for children aged birth to 2 years old; Thursday at 11 a.m., Preschool Storytime for children ages 4 and 5.
***
Surry Community College is offering a fun and free English as Second Language (ESL) class at the Mount Airy Public Library Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone interested should contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674.
***
Hooked – Come join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on. This month’s project is a pumpkin.
***
Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.
***
Classic Movie Monday on Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. We will be watching The Lemon Drop Kid, starring Bob Hope and Marilyn Maxwell. A New York City swindler has until Christmas to come up with the $10,000 he owes a gangster, prompting him to go into scamming overdrive.
***
The Community Book Club will meet the third Wednesday in December at 1 p.m. due to the Christmas holiday. At this meeting, we will have guest speakers, author Calvin Vaughn and editor Heather Elliot talking about their book, Life On Main.
***
LACE — Romance Readers Book Club meets Dec. 21 6 p.m. The novel for this month is Bridgerton: The Duke and I by Julia Quinn.
***
Make It Mondays will meet the third Monday of each month, craft materials will be provided. Registration recommended.
***
Letter to Santa – Write a letter to Santa telling him how good you have been and bring it by the library to mail to the North Pole.
***
Cookies with Santa -Dec. 21 at 4 p.m., for stories and cookies with Santa. You can also have your picture taken with Santa.
***
The Mount Airy Public Library will be closed Dec. 22 – Dec. 26 for the Christmas Holidays and a long winter’s nap.
***
Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/