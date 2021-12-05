Many walk ‘half mile of cheer’

December 5, 2021

Downtown event mixes music, tree lighting

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

After largely being robbed of public holiday celebrations in 2020 by the COVID Grinch, local residents are making up for that this year — as evidenced by a downtown Mount Airy event.

Although the “Half Mile of Christmas Cheer” involved a specific distance Thursday night — when North Main Street’s closure to vehicular traffic allowed attendees to enjoy live music by 10 different groups along the way — there were no limits on smiles.

Along with holiday spirits filling the air, the gathering benefited from rare December evening temperatures in the 60s as the Mount Airy High School band appeared after about an hour and led a crowd to City Hall for a tree lighting.

“I’m pretty sure it was the most we’ve ever had,” Jenny Smith, a member of the city Appearance Commission, said of those attending the lighting program long spearheaded by that organization.

The throng on the City Hall grounds was a far cry from last year, when the coronavirus pandemic disrupted normal annual activities such as a Christmas parade and the lighting of Mount Airy’s official holiday tree — which was greatly scaled down.

These took the form of a drive-through-only event — to allow social distancing — in which people were restricted to their cars while riding by caroling and other groups similar to those performing Thursday night. Major traffic backups resulted.

This evolved into a 2021 event that retained the live music component — tried for the first time last year — but in a casual walk-through setting that was more streamlined. It was combined with a return to a normal tree lighting program, highlighted by a visit from Santa Claus.

“I thought it was a wonderful event,” said Smith, echoing the assessment of others who participated in the festivities also including a downtown open house.

She agreed that it showed the traditional holiday spirit is back — really.

“I don’t even know how many people we had,” Smith added Friday, when she said organizers are already looking ahead to the same kind of event in 2022 building on this year’s success.

“We definitely want to do it again,” the Appearance Commission member said of the Half Mile of Christmas Cheer, which could feature even more musical groups and other tweaks.

This year’s gathering was a multi-lingual affair that included local Spanish-speaking students and teachers vocalizing such songs as “Feliz Navidad” during the one-hour music session along North Main Street.

It was closed to vehicles from Independence Boulevard to Pine Street.

