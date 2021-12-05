November was super-dry locally

December 5, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

The fire that engulfed Pilot Mountain State Park in late November isn’t the only testament to the extreme dry conditions — there’s also a new report showing Mount Airy received less than 1 inch of rain the entire month.

November marked the first time in recent memory that the city experienced such a low moisture output, which totaled just .45 inches, according to a monthly breakdown released Friday afternoon from F.G. Doggett Water Plant.

A search of records showed that the monthly precipitation figure even remotely coming close to that meager total was the 0.93 of an inch measured for October 2016 at the plant, the city’s official weather-monitoring station.

Mount Airy receives 3.38 inches of precipitation in November on average.

Last month, however, measurable rainfall occurred on only four days, with the highest output — .32 inches — logged for Nov. 12 and just trace amounts the other three days.

For 2021 as whole, 40.57 inches of precipitation had occurred as of Nov. 30, which is 4.05 inches, or 9.1%, below the normal output locally for the first nine months of the year, 44.62.

This reflects an ongoing La Niña weather pattern gripping this region, characterized by reduced rainfall and above-normal average temperatures.

There was a departure from the temperature part of that scenario last month in the local area, where conditions were actually cooler than usual, by more than three degrees, due to a cold snap near the end of November. This was accompanied by frost being sighted on 11 days.

The mercury averaged 44.1 degrees during November, compared to the all-time average of 47.2 degrees in Mount Airy, where weather records have been kept since 1924.

La Niña did make its presence known by dialing up a monthly high of 80 degrees on Nov. 10, which broke the record for that date of 79 degrees in 2005. A 19-degree reading on Nov. 25 was the low for the month.

Fog was noted on one day.