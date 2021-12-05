Get holiday goodies and help Children’s Center

December 5, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Valerie Smith checks out a canvas painted by a child at one of the Children’s Center’s residential facilities. (Submitted photo)

DOBSON – Local residents can prepare for the holidays while helping a local non-profit.

The Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina, which serves children and families in Surry and the surrounding counties, is hosting a Christmas shop and pictures with Santa this holiday season.

On Saturday, Santa made the trip from the North Pole for pictures. Cookies and hot cocoa were served at the event.

Olivia Shay Photography was on hand taking pictures.

Santa’s appearance is only one of two holiday fundraisers the center is holding.

“Our Miracle on Main Holiday Shoppe offers holiday treats and decorations,” explained Beeson.

The shop is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Mrs. Hanes Moravian Cookies, Boar’s Head Meats, Daniel Boone Ham, Mrs. Pumpkin’s frozen chicken pies and baked spaghetti and Walls Greenhouse Christmas greenery are available for purchase at the center’s office in Dobson.

As a special offering, paintings created by the youth served by the center and Christmas trees decorated by staff are also for sale in the shop.

“We hope those in the community will stop by to see what we are offering, support the youth and families we serve and learn about the programs we have to offer,” said Beeson.

Beeson said funds raised will go directly toward supporting the surrounding community. The center does that through a number of programs including its two residential group homes, parenting classes and counseling services.

The center operates two residential homes, one in Dobson and another in Yadkin County, which house up to 15 youth at any given time.

“Our goal at the Children’s Center is to support children and families in our community,” explained Beeson. “A supportive community has always surrounded us to help us achieve that.”

The center’s main office, where both fundraisers are being held, is located at 520 North Main Street in Dobson. Those who would like additional information can call 386-9144.