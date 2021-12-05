SAC seeks $400,000 from city for building

As a construction crew worked nearby on a project to bring a new arts center to Mount Airy, city officials were asked to allocate $400,000 to help complete the facility.

However, that request Thursday afternoon by Surry Arts Council (SAC) leaders to the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners was framed as an investment in the community rather than an outright gift of public funds.

After years of planning, construction on the arts center began Sept. 27 on a site along Rockford Street near Blackmon Amphitheatre and the Mount Airy Public Library.

The project spearheaded by the Surry Arts Council will result in a multi-use facility that will contain office, classroom space and exhibit space, including a museum dedicated to the Original Siamese Twins who lived near Mount Airy in the 1800s. Space for artist and scholar presentations also is to be provided along with public restrooms.

“It will be an economic generator for the city of Mount Airy,” President Brian Royster of the Surry Arts Council Board of Directors told city officials, touting the additional tourism resource it presents.

“It goes without saying that tourism is what drives the city of Mount Airy,” added Royster, a local attorney.

He also mentioned Thursday that while the new center is geared toward keeping the arts alive in the community, it will have “a wide range of uses” for everyone. This includes space for business meetings, fundraisers, tours and events such as class reunions as part of what Royster called “a unique multi-use” facility.

No action taken

The new arts center is estimated to cost about $3.5 million, according to Surry Arts Council Executive Director Tanya Jones, who also addressed city officials on the funding request Thursday afternoon.

Jones said the arts organization has raised more than $2 million toward the effort and in addition to the $400,000 requested from the municipality the Surry County Board of Commissioners has been asked to supply $500,000.

The SAC executive director reminded city council members Thursday that although her organization will use the new facility for its programming and other needs, the building will become property of the city government once finished.

It in turn will lease the facility to the Surry Arts Council for 25 years while also maintaining the structure, according to an agreement forged last year.

Commissioner Tom Koch pointed out Thursday that the municipality previously invested $300,000 for the facility now under construction.

This figure stood to be a lot more under action taken by a previous group of city commissioners in September 2019, which involved granting $1 million to the arts organization toward its multi-purpose building. This was to have been allocated at the rate of $200,000 annually spread over five years, beginning with the 2019-20 fiscal year.

But there was an understanding by commissioners serving at the time that a future board could not be committed to that level of funding, and in June 2020 after three new commissioners came aboard the $1 million allocation largely was rescinded. The new board did leave intact the $200,000 which had been allocated for 2019-20 out of respect for the commissioners whose service continued into that period.

Earlier in 2019, the former group of commissioners also had designated $100,000 in city funds to assist with planning and architectural work for the new arts center — forming the $300,000 total cited by Koch.

Despite the undoing move, Jones had asked earlier this year that the $200,000 annual allocation recommended by the previous board be reinstated in the 2021-22 municipal budget, a request that was denied.

The funding concerns that caused the reversal of the previous board’s action surfaced again Thursday when Koch asked to see detailed financial records of the Surry Arts Council — specifically balance sheet figures for the past three years.

“It’s on file with the city,” Jones responded, explaining that such financial information is submitted annually as part of its relationship with the municipality involving facilities owned by it where Surry Arts Council activities occur.

But she pledged to cooperate fully with such information.

“I’ve just never seen it,” Koch said.

The city council did not approve or deny the $400,000 request Thursday afternoon, but did vote unanimously in favor of a motion by Commissioner Steve Yokeley to act on it at the board’s next meeting.

Making the case

In his remarks to Mount Airy officials, Royster — the arts group’s board president — attempted to allay any concerns on their part about the worthiness of the proposed $400,000 appropriation.

“This money will flow through the Arts Council back into (the community),” he said, including businesses and individuals during the construction phase and beyond.

“Plumbers, electricians, construction workers and engineers are some of the people that stand to benefit,” Royster mentioned.

Businesses impacted positively by Surry Arts Council venues over the years — such as the Andy Griffith Playhouse, Earle Theater, Andy Griffith Museum and Blackmon Amphitheatre — will be aided even more by the new arts center, Royster asserted.

Visitors will have new opportunities to inject funds into the local economic community while also perpetuated the arts, city officials were told.

An interested observer for Thursday’s proceedings was in the audience, Executive Director Matt Edwards of Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, who did not address the commissioners.

As did the arts organization, a long-range funding commitment to the museum by city officials also was defunded in 2020.

