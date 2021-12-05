Museum offering holiday events

December 5, 2021 John Peters II

The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History has several special holiday events planning for this month, including the traditional Badge Raising on New Year’s Eve, as seen here in this photo from New Year’s Eve in 2018. (File photo)

Many area agencies are busy this holiday season, putting on displays, shows and exhibits.

The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History is no exception, with three popular holiday traditions at the museum planned for this month, including one that gets underway on Sunday.

Today, Dec. 5, the museum will host a free Holiday Open House from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors will be free to tour four floors of museum exhibits, view the themed Christmas trees and shop for holiday gifts on Sunday. During the event, those taking part will also have the chance to visit with Calvin Vaughn, author of Life on Main. Calvin will be available to answer questions, sign books, and talk about Mayberry.

While there are plenty of other activities during the month, the special holiday gatherings take part at the end of the month.

On Dec. 31 the museum will celebrate Noon Year.

That is a New Year’s celebration taking place earlier in the day for the younger crowd, open to children of all ages. The party will include dancing, a balloon release, and goody bags. Music will be provided by B-Dazzle Productions. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is free for museum members and $5 for non-members.

Later that evening is the traditional New Year’s Badge Raising.

Courtyard gates will be open at 11:30 p.m. with the badge going up at midnight. The “Man in the Red Hat,” Calvin Vaughn, will speak on the past year and lead the countdown to midnight. The badge raising will be live streamed via Facebook and Instagram.

COVID-19 restrictions apply. Face coverings are required inside the museum and are highly recommended outside.

To register for the Noon Year Celebration or for further information, call the museum at 336-786-4478 or email mamrh@northcarolinamuseum.org.