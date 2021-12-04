Koozies fire results in break-in charge

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A man listed as homeless has been charged with breaking and entering in the wake of a blaze at the former Koozies building in Mount Airy.

Terry Conway Guynn, 44, was encountered Monday night at the scene of the incident, a large commercial structure once housing a private club by that name which is now vacant.

The fire caused no injuries or harm to the building, with contents damages estimated at only about $1,000 occurring.

The address for the property is 455 Franklin St., but the sprawling facility also borders Pine and North South streets near Mill Creek General Store.

About 30 firefighters responded to the Pine Street side Monday night, finding evidence of homeless occupation after securing the scene.

The cause of the blaze was undetermined initially. But later in the week Mount Airy Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said it is believed to have resulted from some kind of fire Guynn allegedly had started to keep warm amid freezing temperatures.

There was no electrical service to the building.

Guynn was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering after a brief investigation, according to Mount Airy Police Department records.

A misdemeanor break-in charge in this state differs from the felony version of that offense, pertaining to someone who wrongfully “breaks or enters” a building, according to one online legal source. This can involve any amount of force, such as opening an unlocked door or window, to gain entry without the owner’s permission.

Meanwhile, a felony break-in act includes such additional circumstances as intending to commit a larceny or other crime within, to terrorize someone, for example.

Guynn was released under a $1,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Dec. 13.

