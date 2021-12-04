North Surry students part of All County Band

December 4, 2021 Mount Airy News

North Surry High School band members who were part of the All County band are pictured here. (Submitted photo)

The Surry County All County Band recently performed, with top musicians from the county’s schools coming together to perform on Nov. 23.

Several of those students were North Surry High School band members, al working under the direction of Blake McCraw.

The North Surry Band members who participated were McKalei Mauldin, Kalei Mauldin, Beau Sizemore, Samantha McCarty, Sydni Martin, Davia Church, Ella Riggs, Skyler Harris, Emily Angel, Alex Lawson, Destiny Kelly, Destiny Kelly, Savannah Jones, Andrew Brooks, Francisco Rios, Kathryn Isaacs, Ty Richardson, Trevor Jones, Juan Cabrera, Konnor Mauldin, Trae Radford, Holdin Hall, Brayden Hall, Sparrow Krantz, Colby Callaway, Blake Paul, Brady Gunter, Brooklyn Pruitt, Clayton Todd, and Kaliyah Reynolds.