Police reports

December 2, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Lowes Foods in Mount Airy was the scene of a theft on Sunday, according to city police reports.

The crime involved an unknown suspect concealing miscellaneous deli products in clothing and leaving the store. The items were valued at $15.

• A varied array of merchandise was stolen from Dollar General on North Renfro Street last Saturday by an unknown suspect who at least displayed some semblance of holiday spirit.

That person made off with a Christmas decoration along with deodorant, socks and a five-pack of women’s underwear, valued altogether at $24.

• Damage to municipal property was discovered on Nov. 23 at Riverside Park, where the door handle to a ladies restroom was broken. The damage was put at $70. A “known” individual is listed as perpetrating the damage, but no charges have been reported in the case that was still under investigation.

Riverside Park has been the scene of similar incidents recently.

• Debbie Anise Lindley, 63, a resident of Lexington, was charged with driving while impaired on Nov. 22 in reference to a traffic crash at Northern Regional Hospital.

A 2009 Honda Accord operated by Lindley struck a barricade in the hospital parking lot, according to police records.

She was released under a $2,500 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Dec. 20.