Dobson sending letters to Santa

December 2, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Kids, the time has come to get your letters together for Santa Claus. The Jolly One has authorized a special mailbox be set up in the Dobson Town Hall again this year and he wants to hear the Christmas wishes of local kids.

So many letters to Santa get sent every year that it can be hard for him to keep up with them all. That is why a box just for this area is being set up so that the elves delivering the mail back from Santa know where to go.

When you write your letter to Santa and drop it off in the special mailbox at Dobson Town Hall before Dec. 17, you will get a letter back from Santa Claus. Putting on enough stamps to reach Santa would be expensive for young ones, so they will not need a stamp for these special letters to the North Pole.

Santa Claus cannot write back if he does not know where the kids live, so make sure to include name and return address on the envelope. It’s true: He may know who’s been bad or good, but Santa is not so great with street addresses and zip codes.

Parents and kids, get your letters together because Santa and Mrs. Claus are excited to hear from you.