Rockford teacher honored

Ron Niland has served as mayor of Mount Airy for about a year — and made a formal declaration Thursday afternoon that he wants to keep that job for the foreseeable future.

“I would like to announce at this time that I will be filing for the mayor’s seat and want to continue the great work already started,” Niland said during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

“This is a transformative time in our city’s history,” he added, reading from a prepared statement.

Niland’s announcement came just four days before the start of the candidates’ filing period on Monday for elected offices in Mount Airy and elsewhere in Surry County.

In the city’s case, the positions now occupied by Niland and commissioners Jon Cawley, Steve Yokeley and Joe Zalescik are at stake in the 2022 municipal election.

Former Mayor David Rowe had been re-elected as mayor in 2017 along with Cawley and Yokeley to their respective North and South Ward council seats. But a shift to an even-year election schedule has added an extra 12 months to their four-year terms and is resulting in those offices being involved in next year’s election.

Mayor Rowe resigned in October 2020 due to health reasons and Niland — who had been elected as Mount Airy’s at-large commissioner in 2019 and also was serving as mayor pro tem — was tapped to fill that seat on an interim basis soon after.

Niland, 65, is a native of Maryland who has lived in North Carolina since 1973.

He completed undergraduate studies at Wake Forest University and obtained a master’s degree from Appalachian State University in political science.

Niland served as both mayor pro tem and at-large commissioner until May 20 of this year, when fellow city officials appointed him mayor, resulting in an open commissioner seat that Zalescik was appointed to in September.

Under state law, a person filling a board vacancy serves until the next municipal election, in this case 2022, when he or she can seek a full four-year term, which Zalescik has said he intends to do.

“A great new age”

Niland, who is also a former city manager of Mount Airy, made his intentions clear along those lines Thursday afternoon.

There had been indications that Niland would seek a full four-year term as mayor next year, but the announcement then marked his official entry into what is already becoming a crowded field.

Commissioner Cawley disclosed in June that he planned to run for mayor in 2022 rather than seeking re-election to his council seat and Teresa Lewis, a retired local businesswoman and former at-large commissioner, also is openly campaigning for the mayoral job.

Niland made his announcement near the end of Thursday’s session when city officials offered random comments.

“I have had the extreme pleasure of serving as your mayor for about a year,” he stated. “It has been a pleasure to work with so many talented employees and great community leaders.”

Niland also praised fellow city officials during his announcement: “Serving with these fine commissioners has made me appreciate all it takes to be a public servant.”

One of the hallmarks of Niland’s tenure as mayor has involved a Vision committee initiative he launched last December in which four groups led by commissioners and including citizens identified needs in key areas locally.

Those were economic development, community development/connectivity, downtown/small business development and municipal partnerships with non-profit organizations, county government and schools.

“I have a vision of a future that is bright,” he said at Thursday’s meeting. “I have the energy and enthusiasm to work with our citizens, staff and board to see projects through — I believe these efforts will have lasting impacts on our community.”

Niland, who also has been a consultant to various local government units around the state in recent years, said he has sought to serve this community “with integrity and compassion” during his tenure in elected office.

“I have strived to see that all voices were heard and to develop an expectation of teamwork even when we disagree,” Niland continued.

“We are on the edge of a great new age for our city — a city that treasures our heritage and embraces the future,” his announcement concluded.

“I would like to be part of that vision.”