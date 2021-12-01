Seventh graders study the Age of Exploration

December 1, 2021

Keith Snow’s seventh grade social studies class is studying the Age of Exploration.

In the unit students learn about famous explorers such as Columbus and Zheng He. His students are working on a project that shows the routes of eight different explorers on a world map.