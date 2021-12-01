Local clinic awarded $300,000 by state

State funding totaling $300,000 has been allocated to Surry Medical Ministries in Mount Airy, which is expected to aid expansion plans of the clinic that provides free medical services to people without health insurance.
“It is awesome — I am thrilled beyond imagination,” President Nancy Dixon of the facility’s board of directors said Tuesday of the funding included for it in the state budget approved earlier this month.
Rep. Sarah Stevens of Mount Airy, who represents Surry County in the N.C. General Assembly — where she serves in a top leadership position as House speaker pro tempore — had sought $500,000 in state assistance for the clinic in recent years.
“But it got vetoed,” Stevens added regarding ongoing budget conflicts in Raleigh between her and other Republican lawmakers and Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat.
The local legislator said the long-awaited approval of the state budget on Nov. 18 contained the $300,000 for the Surry Medical Ministries clinic which Stevens believes represents a wise use of taxpayer dollars.
She said it serves the working poor who do not have insurance either through their employers or government programs and can’t afford adequate coverage otherwise due to low incomes.
“They serve people who have nothing,” Stevens observed regarding the mission of the Surry Medical Ministries clinic that operates as a non-profit foundation.
It dates to the early 1990s, when it was determined that there was a target population of 8,000 people in Surry and neighboring counties with inadequate access to medical care — even at a time when local industries were thriving before NAFTA.
A group led by concerned local doctors and others mounted an effort to organize the free clinic that opened its doors in October 1993.
It now operates on a limited scheduled two days each week through a network of local doctors, pharmacists, nurses, physician assistants and others who volunteer their time and expertise to serve those in need.
“They’ve been running on a shoestring,” Stevens said, which Dixon disclosed Tuesday is a budget of only about $100,000 a year.
Demand stressing resources
Meanwhile, the need for the clinic’s services continues to grow.
The Surry Medical Ministries caseload of unique patients has doubled since this time in 2020 and more than doubled since this time in 2019, according to information supplied Tuesday by Dixon.
She pointed out that during a given three-hour clinic session, Surry Medical Ministries treats the same number or more patients as a medical provider, in a private clinic, sees in a full day.
Surry Medical Ministries provides primary medical care to a large number of uninsured patients in Surry County — “and we need to do more,” Dixon stated.
Patient visits — counted as each time someone comes to the clinic for a service — have increased to almost 5,000 during 2021. Limits are posted because the facility is operated primarily with volunteers and only two three-hour clinics per week.
“Therefore — demand has outstripped capacity several-fold,” according to Dixon, who mentioned that under the present scenario a new patient must wait an average of 3.5 weeks to see a medical provider. “That is not helping to keep people out of the emergency department.”
Rep. Stevens said one use of the state funding is to enable the clinic to become a full-time operation and possibly help provide a new building to replace its present facility on Rockford Street across from Northern Regional Hospital.
Dixon said the operation is hampered by a lack of space in its building that is nearly 70 years old.
While it “has served us well,” she acknowledged, the increased demand for medical, dental and other services is taxing the facility’s capabilities, especially given the need for social distancing among patients with viral concerns.
Examination rooms can’t be turned over fast enough to move patients through the clinic efficiently in order to reduce wait times and crowding.
A new building to accommodate the clinic expansion is expected to cost at least $4 million.
“This is a multi-year proposition that will take the partnerships of everyone in our community to address,” Dixon stated.
“We are grateful that Rep. Stevens has started this effort in a big way.”
