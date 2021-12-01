Police reports

• A breaking and entering call early Monday in Mount Airy resulted in a Westfield man being jailed, according to city police reports.

Arlando Thomas Smith, 52, of 5174 N.C. Highway 89, was encountered by officers at the residence of Justin Dominic Smith in the 1400 block of Park Drive, where Arlando Thomas Smith allegedly punched the glass out of an exterior door. The damage was put at $100.

Smith, who is listed as the father of the victim, was charged with injury to personal property and confined in the Surry County Jail under a $300 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in District Court on Dec. 20.

• It was discovered last Wednesday that an unknown suspect had broken into, and attempted to steal, a vehicle on Welch Road near Snowhill Drive.

This involved a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup owned by Michael Wayne Broughman Jr. of Dalsher Avenue in Pilot Mountain, which was secured at the time. Damage estimated at $200 was caused to its ignition.

• Property valued at $560 was stolen from the Harbor Freight store on Carter Street during a Nov. 22 incident in which the tools and other items were removed from the business via an emergency exit door.

Included were a Pittsburgh 130-piece tool set, a Bauer 15-amp portable planer, a Pittsburgh 225-piece tool set and a Bunker radio frequency detector. The detector and the 225-piece tool set were listed as recovered, with no explanation given.

• Randell Jackson Bennett, 64, a resident of Taylorsville who is employed by a business in Ararat, was charged with driving while impaired on Nov. 19 after he was encountered by police on U.S. 601 near Edgewood Drive in reference to a traffic crash investigation involving a 2008 Toyota pickup he was operating.

Bennett is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Dec. 20.