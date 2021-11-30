Chamber readies for Gala

The Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce is ready to kick off the season of celebration with its Holiday Gala and Online Auction.

In years past the Holiday Gala was held at one location at the Cross Creek Country Club. However last year, COVID-19 had other ideas for how the gala would be managed. In-person gatherings were to be avoided, so the chamber decided to do the next best thing and have an online auction.

In a case of lemonade being made from lemons, “It turned out better than we had anticipated,” Travis Frye Program & Events Director for The Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce said of the online event.

“It was apparent after the auction how much easier it was to get the items in place and put them out on the internet versus taking them to the country club. We were able to have more people look at the items versus being in one room, and we actually raised more money with less items last year than we did in the previous year.”

The pandemic has forced many changes to how things traditionally were done. The chamber moved to online meetings and held their awards ceremony virtually as well. This year the auction will remain online, with Frye noting other organizations in Mount Airy such as Shepherd’s House and Surry Arts Council also have moved to online auction formats.

With the donated items coming from Chamber of Commerce members and non-members alike, the online auction gives a chance for local merchants to donate an item for the auction. The new format with the online auction Frye believes will help the vendors because savvy web searchers may find these auction items that they would not have otherwise. “It’s a good way to promote their products, in addition to getting the exposure,” Frye said.

Marty Adams of Mayberry Antique Mall is helping to facilitate the auction for the Chamber of Commerce. The items will be listed at https://mayberryonlineauction.bidwrangler.com/ for interested parties to look over.

The winning bidder’s money will go back to the chamber for programming in 2022, and Frye noted it is only through member dues and events such as the gala that the Chamber of Commerce raises money.

The online auction will begin this Friday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. and run through Friday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m. Assistance will be offered for those having difficulty with the online portal at the gala.

The Holiday Gala at Cross Creek Country Club on the evening of Dec. 10 from 6:30 – 9 p.m. is the culmination of the event. Frye mentioned that years ago his goal for the gala was to create a family-oriented holiday party, with something for everyone.

This year the gala will have a buffet dinner and a cash bar for the tastes of the season but will also have special events for kids of all ages. Santa and Mrs. Claus have made their reservations to be in attendance to take pictures. A kid’s craft station is being sponsored by Dr. Gravitte DDS and Sweets by Sarah. If that were not enough, Sweets by Sarah is also hosting a cookie decorating station.

Face painting by Maria will be there as well with holiday designs for adults and kids. Frye made special note to remind everyone there would also be a cake walk. “That is a really southern thing, I don’t know many places that still do cake walks. We have a lot of great bakers in our area.”

New for this year will be some expanded entertainment for the adults. This year the chamber added Tony Dalton to the agenda who will be playing Christmas classics on the piano for sing a long, or just for listening. Also joining this year is the American Caroling Company of Raleigh who will be sending a trio of singers in classic Dicken’s era attire who will be on stage for an hour during the Gala.

Information on the online auction and the Holiday Gala can be found at: https://www.mtairyncchamber.org/.