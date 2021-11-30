Fire reported at Koozies building

Blaze sparked by homeless occupancy

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A ladder truck is deployed to the former Koozies building in Mount Airy Monday night along with about 30 firefighters.

A fire that caused minor damage at the former Koozies building in Mount Airy has been linked to homelessness.

Firefighters were dispatched to the site shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday, concentrating their efforts on a portion of the structure fronting West Pine Street located diagonally across that roadway from Mill Creek General Store.

“We got on the scene and found flames and smoke showing from that Pine Street side,” Mount Airy Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said Tuesday of the large facility at 455 Franklin St. which also borders Pine and North South streets.

“They made an attack and got it knocked down pretty quickly,” Poindexter added regarding the efforts of fire personnel, which included the deployment of a ladder truck in case a large blaze infiltrating the roof had been encountered.

No injuries occurred among the 30 or so firefighters responding, who included members of the Mount Airy Fire Department and volunteer personnel from outside the municipality.

The cause of the blaze was still under investigation Tuesday.

Poindexter said it is believed to have been sparked in some way by the presence of one or more homeless persons who have been staying in the building.

“There was one individual at the scene,” the fire chief said. “He was actually occupying the structure.” The man was able to vacate it when the blaze started.

It was not known Tuesday if the incident resulted from some kind of campfire or similar cause. There was no electrical service to the building, Poindexter said.

Except for the effects of smoke, no real structural damage occurred, with a concrete floor and slab existing in the area of the fire.

Only contents damage resulted, with a loss figure of around $1,000 given.

The condition of the building, which formerly housed a private club known as Koozies that closed years ago, has been a source of concern for Mount Airy officials in more recent times.

In 2015, it became a focus of city redevelopment efforts surrounding the former Spencer’s textile mill complex nearby.

The former Koozies property was at one time part of the Quality Mills manufacturing operation in Mount Airy.

It is now divided into suites that are owned by a holding company in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, according to Surry County tax records.

In addition to fire personnel, the Surry County EMS, Mount Airy Rescue Squad and Mount Airy Police Department responded to Monday night’s incident.

