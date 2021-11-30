Author to speak at meeting

Calvin Vaughn will be speaking about his book, “Life On Main, Mount Airy, N.C.” during the Dec. 6 meeting of The Surry County Genealogical Association at the Mount Airy Public Library. (Submitted photo)

The Surry County Genealogical Association will meet Dec. 6 at the Mount Airy Public Library for a presentation by Calvin Vaughn, who will speak on his book, Life On Main, Mount Airy, N.C.

Vaughn grew up in the area and moved away for a few years and then retired and came back and became active with with local tourism efforts and with local agencies such as The Mount Airy Regional Museum.

”He saw lots of things going on and started learning about old things and new things and soon he decided to write a book so others could follow him on his journal on Main Street, Mount Airy, N.C.” the association said in announcing his upcoming talk.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. The book will be on sale, and those buying the book can get their copy signed. Anyone with questions can contact Esther Johnson, president of the association, at EPDJ1@triad.rr.com