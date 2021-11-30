East Surry holds Season of Giving kickoff events

November 30, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

The East Surry high School Interact Club is sponsoring a canned food drive.

<p>East Surry High School JROTC members Skylar Turney and Nicholas Boggs sign up students and staff for the Deborah Voight Memorial Blood Drive.</p>

<p>East Surry Interact students prepare for the canned food drive.</p>

<p>HOSA members, from left, Angelle Phipps, Riley Pennington, Evelyn Ruedisueli, Samarin Kipple, Emory Taylor, and Sophie Hutchens pose for a photo. The club is accepting donations for care kits to be given to the Bethesda Center for the Homeless.</p>

East Surry High School is holding a series of Season of Giving events.

The effort began on Nov. 22, with the East Surry Interact sponsoring competition between first period teachers on who can collect the most cans. The contest continues through Dec. 13, with the winning class earning a breakfast party on Dec. 14.

On Dec. 1, during the home basketball game against West Stokes High School, admission is five canned food items or $7.

The school also is holding the Deborah Voight Memorial Blood Drive and the East Surry HOSA club is accepting donations for Thanksgiving Care Kits. Care Kit items include hygiene items, non-perishable food, clothing, and monetary donations. Care Kit items will be donated to the Bethesda Center for the Homeless.