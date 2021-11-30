Local youth working to become farmer

Cameron McHone, who has been gardening for five years, added pumpkins to his crops this year. (Submitted photo)

<p>Nine-year-old Cameron McHone shows some of his Teddy Bear sunflowers. (Submitted photo)</p>

Nine-year-old Cameron Asher McHone wants to grow up to be a farmer and own a produce business — and the young man is well on his way.

Cameron has been tending his own garden for several years, along with his grandmother,

Lorraine Heath. This year, he expanded.

“It has been another challenging year, but I continued my yearly gardening,” he said. “I did one garden at my Me Ma Lucy’s house, and another one at my house where I live with my mom, Kelly, and dad, Brandon.

“This year I sold some of my sugar peas and also I gave a lot away to friends and neighbors. This year I grew my first Halloween pumpkin. I also grew a lot of my special Teddy Bear sunflowers.”

Cameron has also extended his growing season, planting a fall garden this year with cauliflower, mixed greens, and broccoli.

He said he is determined to be a farmer when he is older.

“I think I have learned enough these last five years, and with the support and help from Me Ma Lucy, my dad and mom, this will happen.”

“He knows his gardening,” his grandmother added. “I am so proud of Cameron.”