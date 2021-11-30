Pilot Mountain fire update

November 30, 2021 Mount Airy News News, Top Stories 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Pilot Mountain seen through the smoke of a smoldering fire that began Saturday evening.

Pilot Mountain State Park remains closed as firefighting operations on the mountain continue into their third day. First reported around 5 p.m. Saturday, the fire has been confirmed to have burned approximately 400 acres according to Eric Southern of Surry County Emergency Services.

There have been no injuries or damage to personnel at this time and the fire is currently contained on State Park land. Jimmy Holt, Guilford County Ranger with North Carolina Forestry Services, said he is hopeful that the fire can be held to within the boundaries of the park.

Dry and windy conditions have been making the situation more difficult and Monday’s forecast does not show any break in weather that would help firefighters. Residents are encouraged to refrain from all outdoor burning until this dry cycle ends.

Helicopter and fixed wing assets will be in the air over Pilot Mountain Monday to ascertain the location of the fire, its overnight growth, and direction of movement. Then a fire plan will be designed for implementation by Department of Forestry, NC Parks and local fire officials. Updates will be forthcoming from the Park Service.