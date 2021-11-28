Brothers join forces to open SERVPRO

November 28, 2021 John Peters II Business, News 0
By Matthew Chapman Mount Airy News Intern

The SERVPRO of Mt. Airy and Pilot Mountain undergoes some training.

Mike Gosnell, along with his brothers James and Andrew, have started a SERVPRO to serve the Mount Airy-Pilot Mountain area.

All three brothers have histories in contracting and decided to move back to their hometown to benefit their community.

SERVPRO is known nationally for fire and water clean-up and restoration. SERVPRO is a large corporation but it allows for locally owned businesses. This causes for a business to be tight knit with their community while still receiving resources from a major company.

Mike Gosnell left Pilot Mountain in 2004 to attend college in Georgia. He worked for SERVPRO throughout his college education.

“I had some really good mentors,” he said. This connection with the mentors allowed him to receive a top spot at the corporate level of SERVPRO after college.

From the age of 22 to 27 he was traveling across the country overseeing around 100 locally owned SERVPROs.

“There are around 19,000 independently owned SERVPRO franchises,” Gosnell. “It’s been a big part of my life.”

After leaving SERVPRO and working as a contractor in Raleigh for a few years, he had the idea to come back home. The SERVPRO that was located in Mount Airy and served the surrounding area had shut down.

“We put it together real fast. James was working in Orlando helping with the construction of the airport.”

The brothers opened on Oct. 18.

Mike, James, and Andrew grew up in a household with 12 children.

“Were a very intense family,” said Mike. “But we respect each other’s unique abilities when it comes to business. James is more involved in the operations and I’m more of a sales guy.”

Mike and James own the company and Andrew works there as well. Andrew is a licensed HVAC contractor.

It is fairly new business for the Pilot Mountain area but it is nothing new for these brothers.

“Our family has a long history in this area. James and I have been afforded some great mentors and business experience and we look forward to bringing the knowledge and skill to the foothills region of North Carolina and the southern part of Virginia,” said Mike.

For more information visit the company website at https://www.servpromtairypilotmountain.com/