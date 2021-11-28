Pilot Mountain parade returns

After a year hiatus because of COVID-19, “the floats are back in town,” said Elijah Childers, assistant chief of Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad.
The floats will be part of Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad hosting its 51st annual Christmas Parade on Saturday.
Last year was not a total break, with a celebration and a sort of parade a little different than in years past. Store owners decorated their store fronts in festive fashion as the people of Pilot Mountain drove by to look.
“The roles were reversed,” said Childers. “It was a drive through for the people.”
On a normal year the parade will see around 100 floats making their way through town. The East Surry High School parking lot is always jam-packed with floats waiting to drive through downtown Pilot Mountain.
“This is one of the biggest parades around,” said Childers.
There will be two grand marshals this year. Both share a wonderful story together and the Pilot Mountain Rescue Squad is “honored,” to have them.
Zoe Quinn Hall, daughter of Shane and Bridget Hall, was born in 2019. Soon after her birth she was diagnosed with a rare disease that affects the kidneys known as Congenital Nephrotic Syndrome. They knew that she would need a kidney transplant in her early years.
For two-and-a-half years, the Halls have spent countless nights in the hospital with Zoe. They have gone through labs and different medications to prepare her for her surgery.
Sarah Bruce, who had known the family for nearly 15 years, offered to give her kidney to Zoe. After a year of testing it was found that it would be a perfect match.
On Nov. 3, the surgery took place. Zoe has since been discharged from the hospital and is recovering well.
“We are forever thankful to God for placing Sarah into out lives years ago, and for her selfless act of giving Zoe a new, healthier life,” said the Halls.
Sarah Bruce was eager to help.
“When learning about Zoe’s condition, I immediately began praying about ways I could help,” said Bruce.
As soon as Bridget Hall posted about how to become a living donor, Sarah was all over it.
“I reached out to Bridget, and began the process of trying to become Zoe’s donor,” said Bruce.
On Sept. 8, Sarah and her family received the call notifying them that Sarah would be the kidney donor.
“Every day of this process has become some of my most favorite, memorable, and humbling days. I am forever grateful for the way God has allowed me to be a part of Zoe’s journey,” Bruce said. “Zoe is truly my hero.”
All floats will meet at East Surry High School on Dec. 4 at 4 p.m.. The parade will start at 6 p.m. and go through the Main Street area of Pilot Mountain.
Masks are optional for this event but social distancing is encouraged.
Groups can register on our social media accounts (Instagram and Facebook at Pilot Mountain Rescue and EMS) or on our website (pilotmtnrescue.org) by simply following the parade link.