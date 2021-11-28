Mayor issues challenge for Rosy Cheeks run

After being limited to a virtual event in 2020, the annual Rosy Cheeks 5K and Fun Run is returning to full stride this year — when the competition will finish second to a goal of generating toys for kids.
It is scheduled for Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. along the Ararat River Greenway in Mount Airy.
While the event originating from Riverside Park attracts plenty of serious athletes, it is accompanied by a festive atmosphere including many runners wearing holiday attire and a costume contest along with the competitive honors
However, the central purpose involves assisting local families in need through the annual Mount Airy Police Department Toy Drive operated as part of the festivities in conjunction with Mount Airy Parks and Recreation and the Reeves Community Center Foundation.
All participants are asked to bring an unwrapped toy, gift or gift card for an elementary school-age, middle school-age or high school-age child. Even those who don’t want to run on a likely chilly December morning can still aid the cause by making a monetary donation for a specified toy or gift card via a Rosy Cheeks 5K page on the itsyourrace.com website.
Toys will be collected at the race or can be dropped off this Monday through Friday at Reeves Community Center.
“This is one of the more exciting races of the year and it makes a significant difference in our community,” city Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis observed.
After even though the 2021 Rosy Cheeks 5K and Fun Run marks its 13th year, organizers are anticipating much success from the race that also is one of the most popular locally.
As noontime Friday, 116 people had already registered — which can be done at the itsyourrace.com website. The goal is 300 participants, according to Lewis, who also is serving as interim city manager.
The 5K is set for 9 a.m. and the fun run, 9:45.
Mayor’s Challenge
“We are excited to add an additional twist to this year’s event with the Mayor’s Challenge,” Lewis mentioned regarding an aspect involving Mayor Ron Niland.
Niland, an avid runner in his mid-60s, has agreed to donate $1 for every runner who finishes before him and $5 for each person over 65 doing that.
All proceeds will aid the Mount Airy Police Department/Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Toy Drive.
The entry fee for the 5K is $15, with the fun run free.
Awards for the 5K will go to the top three male and female overall winners and the top three of each gender among age divisions of 10 and younger, 11-13, 14-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-plus.
The course will start just past the Riverside Park trailhead and proceed to a 5K turnaround near the N.C. 89-Business overpass (1.65 miles out).
Costume contest
Competitive aspects of the Rosy Cheeks event tend to be overshadowed somewhat by the holiday glitz, for which rewards also are in store.
“We challenge the community to come dressed for the Food Lion Costume Contest for individuals and a team,” Lewis explained.
Awards for the best holiday running outfit sponsored by Mount Airy outlets of the grocery store chain will include the adult male and female winners each receiving a $50 Food Lion gift card, with Food Lion gift bags offered in child male and female categories.
Folks have showed up dressed as characters including the Grinch, Santa Claus and various and sundry elves, reindeer, angels, snowmen and more.
Aside from the fun aspect, organizers stress that toys to brighten Christmas for those who otherwise might not receive any is the focus.
This was kept in mind in 2020 when the coronavirus was raging and caused the cancellation of many large gatherings — including runs.
Yet the decision was made that a virtual Rosy Cheeks event was better than none at all — since the organizers deemed that the toy drive was perhaps needed more last year than ever.
