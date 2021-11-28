Marriages

November 28, 2021

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Augustin Vazquez Gallardo, 45, of Surry County to Amada Castro Barrios, 44, of Surry County.

– James Jeffery Dobson, 53, of Surry County to Vianey Dolores Aravjo, 46, of Surry County.

– Austin Wade Morgan, 27, of Surry County to Andrea Elaine Giorgio, 21, of Surry County.

– Raistlin Shane O’Dell, 21, of Iredell County to Amy Colleen Depetris, 21, of Surry County.