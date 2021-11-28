From the moment we wake up to the time we lay down, the food, the clothes and even the cash — made in part from cotton – we owe thanks to a farmer. When making that holiday dessert and reaching for milk or butter, it is hard not to appreciate both cow and farmer.

Last week, the Surry Center of the NC Cooperative Extension was the host of an event featuring lunch and a talk by Bryan Cave, director of the Surry Center. The theme of the luncheon was “Agriculture, Moving Forward in a Post Pandemic World” and covered several areas of significance. The simple message though from Cave was, “It all starts with a farmer.”

Agribusiness may seem to be a subject only of relevance to a few, but the reality of the substantial reach from just one farm shows otherwise. Cave described to the assembled group that one farmer can feed 169 people.

“We have the most abundant and safest food supply in the world,” he said, noting we often take that fact for granted. “Other countries would like to unseat us as the world superpower in food supply.”

In that area, Cave cited corn and soybean productions numbers in South America have been steadily increasing. Argentina has emerged as a major player in corn, and Brazil has overtaken the United States in soybean production.

Of interest and some degree of alarm close to home was what is seen as an encroachment into the methods of food production, processing, and distribution by foreign players on US soil. Cave referred specifically to the purchase of Smithfield Foods by WH Group of China for nearly $5 billion in 2013.

The sale was approved with a vast majority of Smithfield shareholders agreeing that the United States top pork producer would join with China’s to increase WH Group’s capacity to feed the expanding Chinese market.

There was concern though of state ownership as food shortages were rising, and outbreaks of COVID-19 at Smithfield processing plants in the Midwest shuttered some of those facilities.

Americans wondered if their own food supply was safe if a foreign company owned pork giant Smithfield, or worse if it were the communist government of China. WH Group it should be noted is not a Chinese state-owned entity, an issue of concern for some, but it is a publicly traded firm in which investors can buy shares.

The same cannot be said of Syngenta, one of the world leaders in pesticide, herbicide and seed management who was bought up and swallowed into state owned ChemChina in 2015. ChemChina has continued its consolidation of this sector since that acquisition, while rebranding to reutilize the global familiarity of the Syngenta name.

It is therefore not an immediately nationalistic reaction to see some reason for concern, for as Cave pointed out across the spectrum of agriculture; these inroads are continuing. The Smithfield and Syngenta sales were notable due to their size, but he also noted that small farms across American are being bought out too.

There is less American owned farmland today because foreign buyers have begun buying up farmland not just for the crops themselves, or better higher quality soil, but because of the infrastructure that exists. Roads, rail, and port facilities can lower the costs of getting their products to market inside the US, or to export back home.

Along the Mississippi, the Japanese firm Zen-Noh Grain Corporation made a purchase of 48 grain elevators in varying stages of use and age. They wanted to reduce their own costs of getting grain back to Asia, but not without unwanted attention from the US Department of Justice. Zen-Noh was ordered in an antitrust decision to sell off other regional holdings that would have hurt domestic producers.

“Many American farmers would have faced lower prices for the corn and soybeans they produce,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard Powers of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division in a press release. “The divestiture of these assets protects vital competition in our nation’s agricultural industry.”

Other attempts at inroads are more nefarious, with Cave explaining that the instances of corporate espionage against agricultural interests are also on the rise. There are already well-documented instances of officials caught at the airport with stolen seeds, flash drives and one-way tickets to China – all the trappings of a good James Bond movie.

The Department of Justice’s China Initiative has been working on “identifying and prosecuting those engaged in trade secret theft, hacking, and economic espionage.” About 80% of all economic espionage prosecutions brought by the DOJ allege conduct that would benefit the Chinese state, and their website has compiled a list of dozens of such offenses since their 2018 inception.

Global trade issues need not concern everyone, for with thanksgiving a fresh memory, this remains a time to be thankful for the many blessings this area has. The homily of Cave was to remember the farmer, your friend, and your neighbor right here in Surry County.

With the next round of holidays around the corner, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler wants everyone to remember, “We got a lot of eating to do, and we got a lot of good products here in North Carolina to put on the table.”