Westfield Elementary names November Leaders of the Month

November 27, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

<p>Paisley Hart</p>

<p>Abree Blevins</p>

<p>Sidney Coleman</p>

<p>Jeremiah Bowman</p>

<p>Zeke Hylton</p>

Westfield Elementary School recently named its Leaders of the Month for November.

”These students were chosen by their peers for demonstrating the leadership attribute integrity,” the school officials said in making the announcement. “Integrity is doing the right thing even when it’s hard or when no one is looking. Each student received a book to take home.”

In addition to those shown in the accompanying pictures, Shelly McConkey, Wyatt Johnson, and Ander Hodges were also chosen.