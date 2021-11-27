SCC Nail Tech students compete at state fair

November 27, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Ginger Bailey of Westfield tied for second place at the Skills USA NC State Fair Cosmetology competition with her Frozen-themed nails.

Alisha Hawkins of Pilot Mountain came in third place at the Skills USA NC State Fair Cosmetology competition with her Beauty and the Beast-themed nails.

Reanna Cockerham of Glade Valley tied for second place at the Skills USA NC State Fair Cosmetology competition with her Hocus Pocus-themed nails.

Beauty and the Beast close up

Three students from the Nail Technician/Manicurist program at Surry Community College were crowned winners at the Skills USA North Carolina State Fair Cosmetology competition earlier this autumn.

Eleven projects were submitted by the students taking the Nail Technician/Manicurist course at SCC. Of those eleven projects, three placed in Halloween Fantasy category. The students completed the work on a manikin hand prior to competition day and displayed their work with themed decorations.

Reanna Cockerham of Glade Valley and Ginger Bailey of Westfield tied for second place with their individual works. Cockerham’s design was based on Hocus Pocus, and Bailey’s design was based on Frozen. Alisha Hawkins of Mountain Park came in third place with her Beauty and the Beast design.

“With this being a new program at SCC, I can’t express how proud I am of our Nail Instructor Peggy Haynes and these students that have placed at Skills USA in Raleigh,” said Robin Minton, director of cosmetology. “We are grateful to have competed in this advanced level competition.”

These awards are some of the first to come to the new program being held at SCC. The nail technician/manicurist curriculum is designed to prepare students to become a licensed nail technician in North Carolina. The course provides competency-based knowledge, scientific/artistic principles, and hands-on fundamentals associated with the nail technician industry. The curriculum provides a simulated salon environment, which enables students to develop manipulative skills. It currently consists of an eight-week class that prepares students to sit for licensure through the North Carolina Board of Cosmetic Art Examiners. Many students have even been able to receive work placements before graduation from the program.

For more information about this program, contact Minton, at 336-386-3570 or mintonr@surry.edu.