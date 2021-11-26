Fawcett appointed to Planning Board

Len Fawcett mounted an unsuccessful bid to fill a vacant seat on the city council earlier this year, but now has accepted another challenge he seems to relish just as much.
Fawcett was appointed earlier this month to the Mount Airy Planning Board, a group that deals with many key matters related to the growth of the municipality, such as rezoning and annexation requests.
“I thought it was a good way, at an exciting time, for me to get involved in some of the things that are going on,” the longtime local resident said of projects including the former Spencer’s mill property redevelopment and others.
Fawcett was appointed to the planning group by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners during its last meeting on Nov. 18.
He is filling a vacancy created by the recent resignation of Joe Zalescik from the Planning Board. Zalescik did so due to being appointed as at-large city commissioner on Sept. 16 to fill a seat previously held by Mayor Ron Niland.
Zalescik had applied for that opening along with four other candidates including Fawcett.
Despite not becoming a commissioner, Fawcett is excited about being part of the Mount Airy Planning Board as an appointee to serve out Zalescik’s unexpired term that ends on Oct. 31, 2022.
The Planning Board is a nine-member group that acts as an advisory board to the commissioners. It analyzes present and emerging land-development trends and activities along with making recommendations on plans, policies, ordinances and proposals designed to maximize opportunities for growth while promoting public health, safety, morals and welfare.
Fawcett, whose first meeting with the group was last Monday night, said he is trying to familiarize himself with the City Code of Ordinances, land-use and other plans and additional guidelines under which it works.
The new member views the board as being on the ground floor of many major developments, involving new businesses and industries coming to town and existing entities desiring to expand.
Fawcett applauds recent growth in Mount Airy, such as projects involving the Spencer’s redevelopment area, downtown revitalization including proposals for more residences in upper floors of buildings, Northern Regional Hospital and others.
ETJ issue
In addition to those inner-city efforts, the recent appointee wants to help guide development in what Fawcett calls “perimeter areas” on the fringes of Mount Airy.
Those sections have been a source of concern in recent years involving the extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) zone, an area stretching for one mile outside the entirety of the municipality’s boundaries where it long had control over commercial and residential development.
The city commissioners dismantled the controversial ETJ in 2019 and relinquished Mount Airy’s jurisdiction over the territory involved to Surry County officials.
South Ward Commissioner Steve Yokeley recently has attempted to rekindle city government interest in the special zoning, including referring the matter to the Planning Board for study. However, reinstating it would require approval by the Surry Board of Commissioners.
“I think it needs to be up to the county,” Fawcett said of the ETJ issue.
The new Planning Board member, who is in his mid-60s, graduated from Mount Airy High School and received an associate of applied agriculture degree from N.C. State University.
Fawcett is semi-retired with 35 years of experience in golf course management at a number of facilities in the area including Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy.
His professional background includes serving as golf course superintendent at the Roaring Gap Club for 17 years and Maple Chase Golf and Country Club in Winston-Salem for eight years, involving comprehensive course maintenance, budgetary operations and personnel management.
Fawcett also has been assistant superintendent at the Cross Creek, Old Beau and Grandfather golf courses. He continues to work part-time at Mount Airy Country Club and at Maple Chase.
His experience further includes being employed in the Mount Airy Public Works Department in both full-time and seasonal positions and serving as a volunteer city fireman.
Fawcett also is an original 1980s charter member of the city Appearance Commission.
“I have much interest in serving on the city’s Planning Board,” he stated, including “promoting the present and future success and all aspects of our growing city.”
