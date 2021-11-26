Dry trend continues in area

November 26, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

North Carolina is in the grip of a La Niña weather pattern that spells reduced rainfall and above-normal average temperatures, with the Mount Airy area serving as a poster child in this regard.

That is reflected in the latest statistics from F.G. Doggett Water Plant, the city’s official weather-monitoring station.

These show that Mount Airy fit the La Niña mold perfectly with conditions in October which have continued into November and will be maintained for the foreseeable future, according to forecasters.

October’s rainfall total was less than half of what this area usually sees during that month, and the mercury supplied the other part of the La Niña equation with temperatures more than five degrees above normal.

Only 1.45 inches of rain were recorded last month at the water plant, compared to the all-time local average here of 3.44 inches.

Weather statistics have been kept in Mount Airy since 1924.

The city did have measurable precipitation on 10 days last month, with the largest amount for a single day — .89 inches — logged on Oct. 29 to provide the bulk of the entire 31-day output.

Further illustrating the dryness prevailing in this area is the fact that a whopping 8.67 inches of rain fell in Mount Airy in October 2020 as part of what was considered a wet year that produced a near-record 69.68 inches.

The 2021 trend has resulted in an annual precipitation total of 40.12 inches, through Oct. 31, which is 1.12 inches — or 2.7% — below the all-time average output for the first 10 months of the year locally, 41.24 inches.

Fog was noted on eight days last month.

The average temperature in Mount Airy during October was 62.3 degrees, significantly warmer than the norm of 57.2 degrees.

That was aided by a pair of 84-degree readings on back-to-back days, Nov. 15-16, which took high-temperature honors for the month.

At the other end of the scale was the October low of 34 degrees on Nov. 19 — a 50-degree swing from the high of 84 just three days before.

No frost was noted at the water plant during October, another testament to the warm pattern.