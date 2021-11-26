Grow Strong 5K returns for fourth year

November 26, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

The Fourth Annual Surry County Schools GROW Strong 5K roared through Fisher River Park on Thursday, Nov. 1, with 275 students from all 11 of the county’s elementary schools participating competing.

The 5K race for third, fourth, and fifth grade runners began at 9:30 that morning. By 11 a.m., all student runners had completed the race with dozens of family members and Surry County School system staff cheering on each team.

GROW is an acronym for Go Run Our World. The initiative encourages enthusiasm for health and wellness, and a love of running. Each team’s coach trains students to run a 5K and teaches perseverance, responsibility, race etiquette, self-motivation, self-pride, and teamwork. Training takes place over ten weeks leading up to the big event. Surry County Parks & Recreation hosted the event and worked with the organizers to ensure safety for all participants.

Superintendent of Surry County Schools Dr. Travis L. Reeves commented before the race, “This is a great day. I am so thankful for all of you and for your families that have come out to support you.” Reeves also commented about how proud he was of each student. “These students have set goals for themselves, and today they are able to reach these goals. I am proud of these students, and I know their coaches and families are proud too.”

Results of the race: Third grade girls: first place, Ila Wilmoth, Cedar Ridge, second place, Eliza Richardson Dobson, third place, Savannah France Rockford;

Fourth grade girls: first place, Morgan Dean, Pilot Mountain, second place, Camila Chaire, Cedar Ridge, third place, Emma Cowan, White Plains;

Fifth grade girls, first place, Lyset Sanchez, Rockford, second place, Jaysey Reece, Rockford, third place, Regan Boyette, Copeland.

Third grade boys: first place, Silas Hiatt, White Plains, second place, Fernando Esquirel, Flat Rock, third place, Roe Johnson, White Plains,

Fourth grade: first place, Leonel Garcia Santiago, Dobson, second place, Abraham Garcia Santiago, Dobson, third place, Luke Hampton, Dobson;

Fifth grade boys: first place, Grant Stanley, Copeland, second place, Gideon Hodges, Rockford, third place, Ashton Burke, Mountain Park.

Dobson Elementary earned the title of overall fastest boys’ team, and Rockford Elementary earned the award for fastest girls’ team. The final recognition was the GROW Strong All Heart award for one male and one female student. Coaches could nominate students for this award based on attitude, participation, courage, and team spirit. Elizabeth Marsh, from Copeland Elementary, and Camden Wall from Franklin Elementary, won those awards.