New trooper assigned to Surry

November 26, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Ramey

A new trooper with the N.C. State Highway Patrol has been assigned to Surry County — one who isn’t having to travel far in undertaking that role.

Carson Gray Ramey is not only from Lowgap and a 2009 graduate of North Surry High School, his local ties extend even further.

“Trooper Ramey was employed by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office prior to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol,” explained Sgt. Fletcher A. Pipes of its Troop E/District 5 office in King.

Ramey was one of 39 new troopers officially welcomed to the agency during a swearing-in ceremony last Friday for the 154th Basic Highway Patrol School. The ceremony capped 12 weeks of rigorous training to prepare the officers for their new career.

The local man will undergo further instruction next week before reporting to his duty station in Mount Airy in mid-December to begin a demanding field training program that will last 12 weeks. This will involve riding with another officer.

“We’re glad to have him — we’re glad to have somebody local who knows the area,” First Sgt. J.M. Church of the Surry-Stokes Highway Patrol unit said Wednesday when discussing the addition of Ramey to its ranks.

“He already knows the geography of the county,” Church added regarding the former deputy. “He’ll have a step up on that.”

In contrast, troopers assigned to unfamiliar areas have a big job on their hands just getting accustomed to their new surroundings.

Church indicated that being an established member of the community is a plus in law enforcement work.

At full strength, the local Highway Patrol contingent has 22 troopers altogether, 14 in Surry County and eight in Stokes.

Last Friday’s swearing-in ceremony was a closed event held at The Shepherd’s Church in Cary near Raleigh with strict COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

N.C. Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie Buffaloe Jr. provided uplifting remarks to the graduating class, with the oath of office administered by Associate Justice Michael Morgan of the state Supreme Court.

Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr., the 28th commander of the State Highway Patrol, was the keynote speaker for the service and provided the newest-sworn members of the force direction for a promising career.

“As a part of this agency you will have big responsibilities placed upon you — I am confident you are up to the challenge,” Johnson said.

“A responsibility to carry on a long history of service, community, partnerships, pride and providing the highest level of law enforcement services to our state are among the most important.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.